Navi Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Driver Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl In Panvel; Case Registered Under POCSO Act | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Taluka police has arrested a 28 year old man who has allegedly molested a 13 year old class VIII girl. A Palaspa phata resident, Sufiyan Adam Qureshi (28), works as a driver on private buses.

The victim had travelled in the bus in the month of June during a marriage procession and found his mobile number written on the bus. According to police, the girl had noted down the number and then called him. "She had befirended him and they often met. The accused Qureshi is married and has two kids," senior police inspector Anil Patil said.

Last week, the duo went to roam around in Uran and then after that they went to a dilapidated building in Panvel itself wherein Qureshi molested her. Since it has got dark, the girl was afraid to go home and then some of the local right wing political workers found her and handed over to her parents and also got her registered a complaint against Qureshi with Panvel Taluka police.

"Since the girl was a minor, we registered the case against the accused under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)," Patil said. The victim claimed that the accused had started to get intimate with him claiming that he liked him and would like to marry her.

After the case was registered, the accused was arrested in Thursday and is in police custody now.