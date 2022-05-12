Navi Mumbai: 2566th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha to be celebrated in Nerul

The Kapilvastu Buddha Vihar Sewa Samiti and Kapilvastu Buddha Vihar Mahila Sewa Samiti will jointly celebrate the 2,566th Buddha Jayanti, the day Lord Buddha was born, at Kapil Vastu Vihar in the sector in Nerul on May 16.

The birth anniversary celebration will begin with the hoisting of the Panchasheel Flag at 10 am, followed by Buddha Vandana at 10.30 am.

At 11 am, there will be Dhamma Pravachan by Bhante Prgynanda. In the evening, at 7 pm, the chief speaker Professor Sachin Ashok Bhoir will enlighten the community. On May 16, Lord Buddha was born in Lumbini. Every year, followers of Lord Buddha celebrate their birthday across the globe.

The Lumbini Development Trust celebrates Buddha Jayanti in a grand manner every year. The Trust holds a three-day celebration, prior and post Buddha Jayanti.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 06:30 PM IST