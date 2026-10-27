Navi Mumbai: 2,515 Properties Face Seizure Over Unpaid Tax; NMMC Recovers ₹14.35 Crore

Navi Mumbai, October 27, 2026: As many as 2,515 properties in Navi Mumbai face possible seizure over unpaid property tax, with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issuing pre-seizure notices to owners as part of an intensified recovery drive. Of these, 507 properties have been served 48-hour notices, bringing their owners closer to further action if they fail to clear the outstanding dues.
The civic body has issued seven-day pre-seizure notices to 2,008 properties and 48-hour notices to another 507. Following the notices, 182 property owners have paid a combined Rs 14.35 crore in outstanding taxes. The remaining defaulters could face further action if they fail to pay within the stipulated deadlines.
“We have identified properties with persistent tax defaults and are following the prescribed procedure to recover the outstanding dues. Property owners should use the notice period to clear their dues and avoid further action, which may include seizure and auction proceedings as per the applicable provisions,” an NMMC official said.
Recovery Drive Targets Persistent Defaulters
The special recovery drive, launched in September, targets property owners who have repeatedly failed to pay despite reminders. As of October 27, the civic body had collected Rs 546 crore against its property tax collection target of Rs 1,200 crore for the financial year 2026-27.
Under the recovery procedure, defaulters are first served a seven-day pre-seizure notice, followed by a 48-hour notice if the dues remain unpaid. Continued default could lead to seizure of the property under applicable municipal provisions and auction proceedings wherever required. The civic body also plans to publish the names of major defaulters in the media.
Industrial And Commercial Properties Prioritised
The NMMC is currently prioritising recovery from industrial and commercial properties, with a special drive targeting residential properties with outstanding dues planned for the next phase. The action plan also covers owners who paid their taxes last year but have defaulted in the current financial year, as well as those who have not paid for more than two years.
Nerul Records Highest Tax Collection
Among the civic body's administrative divisions, Nerul has recorded the highest collection at Rs 104.34 crore, followed by Koparkhairane at Rs 98.37 crore, Turbhe at Rs 95.82 crore and Ghansoli at Rs 95.44 crore.
The civic body said 97.5% of property tax payments were made online, while the remaining 2.5% were made through offline modes.
Also Watch:
NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has directed the property tax department to intensify recovery efforts to meet the annual target. He has appealed to property owners to pay their dues on time, stating that property tax revenue is essential for funding civic amenities, infrastructure and development works across Navi Mumbai.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/