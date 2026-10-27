Navi Mumbai: 2,515 Properties Face Seizure Over Unpaid Tax; NMMC Recovers ₹14.35 Crore

NMMC intensifies its property tax recovery drive as hundreds of defaulters face deadlines to clear outstanding dues | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 27, 2026: As many as 2,515 properties in Navi Mumbai face possible seizure over unpaid property tax, with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issuing pre-seizure notices to owners as part of an intensified recovery drive. Of these, 507 properties have been served 48-hour notices, bringing their owners closer to further action if they fail to clear the outstanding dues.

The civic body has issued seven-day pre-seizure notices to 2,008 properties and 48-hour notices to another 507. Following the notices, 182 property owners have paid a combined Rs 14.35 crore in outstanding taxes. The remaining defaulters could face further action if they fail to pay within the stipulated deadlines.

“We have identified properties with persistent tax defaults and are following the prescribed procedure to recover the outstanding dues. Property owners should use the notice period to clear their dues and avoid further action, which may include seizure and auction proceedings as per the applicable provisions,” an NMMC official said.

मालमत्ता कराची थकबाकी असणाऱ्या मालमत्ताधारकांविरोधात नवी मुंबई महापालिकेची धडक कारवाई 2 हजार 08 मालमत्तांना 7 दिवसांची, तर 507 मालमत्तांना 48 तासांची जप्तीपूर्व नोटीस नोटीस बजावण्यात आलेल्या 182 मालमत्ताधारकांकडून 14 कोटी 35 लाख रुपयांचा करभरणा नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या मालमत्ता कर विभागामार्फत आर्थिक वर्ष 2026-27 साठी निश्चित करण्यात1 हजार 200 कोटी रुपयांच्या वसूली उद्दिष्टाच्या दिशेने नियोजनबध्द वाटचाल सुरू आहे. दि. 27 ऑक्टोबर 2026 पर्यंत महानगरपालिकेने ५४६ कोटी रुपयांचा मालमत्ता कर वसूल केला आहे. शहरातील मालमत्ता कराची थकबाकी वसूल करण्यासाठी विशेष मोहीम राबविण्यात येत असून, वारंवार आवाहन करूनही कराचा भरणा न करणाऱ्या थकबाकीदारांविरुद्ध जप्तीपूर्व नोटिसा बजावण्यासह महापालिका आयुक्त डॉ.कैलास शिंदे यांच्या निर्देशानुसार नियमाप्रमाणे कठोर कारवाई केली जात आहे. सप्टेंबर 2026 पासून सुरू करण्यात आलेल्या विशेष मोहिमेअंतर्गत मालमत्ता कराची सातत्याने थकबाकी असलेल्या मालमत्ता ह्या प्राधान्याने चिन्हांकित करण्यात आल्या आहेत. या मोहिमेत आतापर्यंत 2 हजार 08 मालमत्ताधारकांना 7 दिवसांची जप्तीपूर्व नोटीस, तसेच 507 मालमत्ताधारकांना 48 तासांची जप्तीपूर्व नोटीस बजावण्यात आलेली आहे. नोटीस बजावण्यात आलेल्या मालमत्ताधारकांपैकी 182 जणांनी 14 कोटी 35 लाख रुपयांच्या थकीत मालमत्ता कराचा भरणा केला आहे. निर्धारित मुदतीत कराचा भरणा न करणाऱ्या उर्वरित थकबाकीदारांविरुद्ध नियमानुसार पुढील कारवाई करण्यात येणार आहे. नवी मुंबई महापालिकेकडून औद्योगिक आणि व्यावसायिक मालमत्तांच्या मालमत्ता कर वसुलीवर विशेष भर देण्यात येत आहे. या मोहिमेच्या पुढील टप्प्यात निवासी मालमत्तांच्या थकबाकी वसूलीसाठीही विशेष प्रयत्न करण्यात येणार आहेत. मालमत्ताधारकांनी वेळेत मालमत्ता कराचा भरणा करून महानगरपालिकेच्या वसूली मोहिमेला सहकार्य करावे आणि शहराच्या विकासकार्यात आपले योगदान द्यावे, असे आवाहन महापौर श्रीम.सुजाता पाटील व आयुक्त डॉ.कैलास शिंदे यांच्या वतीने करण्यात येत आहे. सविस्तर वृत्त लिंक : #nmmcpropertytax #nmmcpropertytaxdepartment — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) October 27, 2026

Recovery Drive Targets Persistent Defaulters

The special recovery drive, launched in September, targets property owners who have repeatedly failed to pay despite reminders. As of October 27, the civic body had collected Rs 546 crore against its property tax collection target of Rs 1,200 crore for the financial year 2026-27.

Under the recovery procedure, defaulters are first served a seven-day pre-seizure notice, followed by a 48-hour notice if the dues remain unpaid. Continued default could lead to seizure of the property under applicable municipal provisions and auction proceedings wherever required. The civic body also plans to publish the names of major defaulters in the media.

Industrial And Commercial Properties Prioritised

The NMMC is currently prioritising recovery from industrial and commercial properties, with a special drive targeting residential properties with outstanding dues planned for the next phase. The action plan also covers owners who paid their taxes last year but have defaulted in the current financial year, as well as those who have not paid for more than two years.

Nerul Records Highest Tax Collection

Among the civic body's administrative divisions, Nerul has recorded the highest collection at Rs 104.34 crore, followed by Koparkhairane at Rs 98.37 crore, Turbhe at Rs 95.82 crore and Ghansoli at Rs 95.44 crore.

The civic body said 97.5% of property tax payments were made online, while the remaining 2.5% were made through offline modes.

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NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has directed the property tax department to intensify recovery efforts to meet the annual target. He has appealed to property owners to pay their dues on time, stating that property tax revenue is essential for funding civic amenities, infrastructure and development works across Navi Mumbai.

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