Navi Mumbai: 24-hour grievance redressal cell ahead of Konkan Teachers Constituency Election | Representative Image

A 24-hour Grievance Redressal Cell has been started for complaints related to the election work of Konkan Teachers Constituency Election 2022-23. The cell will address complaints related to violations of the election code of conduct.

The state election commission on December 29 announced the biennial election schedule for five constituencies including two graduate and three teachers’ constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Soon after the announcement of the election date, the Code of Conduct came into effect.

“Complainants can contact 022-27571516 to register complaints. The service of this grievance redressal cell will continue for 24 hours,” said Manoj Ranade, Assistant Election Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner (General) of Konkan Division.