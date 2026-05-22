Navi Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Woman Recovers From Rare Severe Lupus Case After Month-Long ICU Battle At Fortis Hiranandani Hospital

Doctors at a Navi Mumbai hospital managed a rare and critical lupus case involving heart, lung and neurological complications in a young patient | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 22: A 22-year-old Belapur resident suffering from the rare autoimmune disease Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), along with multiple life-threatening complications affecting her heart, lungs, joints and brain, was successfully treated at a Navi Mumbai hospital after nearly a month-long intensive care treatment.

While SLE affects an estimated 40 to 200 people per 100,000 globally, doctors said the combination of severe aortic stenosis, neurological complications, respiratory failure and polyarthritis in such a young patient made the case particularly rare and medically challenging.

Patient developed multiple complications

The patient, Gauri Gaikwad (name changed), was admitted to the hospital on December 2, 2025, after her health deteriorated rapidly over three months.

What began as mild weakness and knee pain gradually progressed to severe joint pain, difficulty walking, breathing problems and digestive issues, prompting her local doctor to refer her to the Vashi-based hospital for specialised treatment.

Upon evaluation, doctors diagnosed her with SLE and polyarthritis, along with severe aortic stenosis — a critical heart condition in which narrowing of the aortic valve restricts blood flow from the heart.

Her condition worsened further due to respiratory failure, requiring immediate intubation and mechanical ventilation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors also detected anaemia, enlarged liver and spleen, and neurological abnormalities during investigations.

Brain scans later revealed cerebral atrophy and periventricular ischaemic changes, indicating reduced blood flow and damage to brain tissue. Given the complexity of the case, a multidisciplinary team involving specialists from Critical Care, Cardiology, Rheumatology, Neurology, Gynaecology and Urology departments was formed to manage her condition simultaneously.

Multidisciplinary treatment approach adopted

The medical team treated the patient using high-dose steroids, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy and Rituximab infusions to suppress the abnormal autoimmune response and prevent further organ damage.

She was also closely monitored for complications arising from prolonged ventilation support, including tracheostomy-related issues and urethral swelling, while speech valve trials were conducted as part of her recovery process.

Dr Swapnil Khadke, Head of Critical Care Medicine at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, said, “Ms Gaikwad’s recovery underscores the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach in treating complex, multi-system illnesses. The team’s quick action and coordinated efforts in managing her critical condition ensured a favourable outcome and recovery.”

Following five days of IVIG therapy and Rituximab treatment, the patient’s condition began improving steadily. She regained consciousness, her oxygen levels stabilised and doctors gradually weaned her off ventilator support.

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Patient discharged after month-long treatment

After nearly a month of intensive treatment and monitoring, the patient was discharged in stable condition on December 31, 2025. Doctors continued periodic follow-ups and Rituximab therapy over the following months, and by last month, she had reportedly recovered fully without any ongoing complications and is now all set to pursue her career.

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