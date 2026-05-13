65-Year-Old Woman With Severe Heart Complications & Pulmonary Hypertension Recovers After High-Risk Open-Heart Surgery At KIMS

A 65-year-old woman suffering from severe heart complications and breathing difficulties has made a remarkable recovery after undergoing a high-risk open-heart surgery at KIMS Hospitals. |

Mumbai: A 65-year-old woman suffering from severe heart complications and breathing difficulties has made a remarkable recovery after undergoing a high-risk open-heart surgery at KIMS Hospitals.

Ulhasnagar resident had prior valve procedure a decade ago

For several months, Panchsheela Raut had been struggling with routine daily activities due to extreme breathlessness, fatigue, and swelling in her legs. Even simple tasks such as climbing stairs, lying down comfortably, or carrying out household work had become increasingly exhausting.

Raut, a resident of Ulhasnagar, had undergone a procedure for a heart valve condition nearly a decade ago, which had provided temporary relief. However, over the years, her symptoms slowly returned and worsened. By the time she sought treatment at KIMS Hospitals, she was experiencing severe breathing difficulty even while resting and had developed congestive heart failure, poor oxygen levels, and carbon dioxide accumulation in the blood.

Doctors first stabilised her in ICU before deciding on surgery

Following detailed investigations by a team of specialists led by Dr. B. C. Kalmath, Dr. Manas Mengar, and Dr. Saumya Sekhar Jenasamant, she was diagnosed with severe narrowing of the mitral valve along with advanced pulmonary hypertension — a condition in which pressure in the lung arteries rises dangerously, significantly increasing the risk of heart failure and complications during surgery. Doctors also found that her heart function had weakened considerably.

Given the complexity of the case, doctors first stabilised her in the ICU before conducting further tests to determine whether surgery could be safely performed. After careful evaluation, a multidisciplinary cardiac team decided that surgery offered the best chance for recovery and improved quality of life.

Dr. Jenasamant cites timely intervention & detailed planning as key

The surgery, led by Dr. Saumya Sekhar Jenasamant, involved replacing the damaged mitral valve with a tissue valve and repairing the tricuspid valve through open-heart surgery.

“Patients with severe valve disease and pulmonary hypertension are often at very high surgical risk. In Raut’s case, timely intervention, detailed planning, and coordinated perioperative care played a crucial role in achieving a successful outcome,” said Dr. Saumya Sekhar Jenasamant.

Dr. Mengar highlights role of respiratory care in recovery

Dr. B. C. Kalmath, Director – Cardiac Sciences, KIMS Hospitals Thane, said careful evaluation of pulmonary hypertension and overall heart function was critical in planning treatment for such complex cardiac cases.

Dr. Manas Mengar, Senior Consultant Pulmonology, said respiratory care and pulmonary rehabilitation play a major role in improving recovery and breathing capacity in high-risk cardiac patients after surgery.

Following the procedure, Raut required close monitoring, physiotherapy, respiratory rehabilitation, and nutritional support. Her condition gradually improved over the following weeks, and she was discharged in stable condition on the 24th day after surgery.

“Complex cardiac cases require strong coordination between cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, intensivists, anaesthetists, physiotherapists, and nursing teams. This case highlights the importance of multidisciplinary care in improving outcomes even in elderly high-risk patients,” said Saurabh Gupta, Regional Director, KIMS Hospitals.

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