Navi Mumbai: 2 men on morning walk get flung by speeding car in Ghansoli, watch shocking video

Navi Mumbai: 2 men on morning walk get flung by speeding car on Palm Beach Road, watch shocking video |

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a speeding car ploughed into two men on their morning walk in Ghansoli on Sunday morning . The video was tweeted by multiple Twitter users who expressed shock over the incident.

In the video, two men are seen walking on the street and a vehicle comes from behind at full speed and flings them into the air. The impact of the accidenr was such that the two men suffered serious injuries. The vehicle disappears after ramming the two individuals.

The car is said to be from a driving training school. It is not known whether the trainer or the learner was behind the wheel.

The accident happened on Palm Beach Road in Ghansoli. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera of Pratik Heights, a residential building in the vicinity.

Many locals as well as many government job aspirants use this street for morning runs. Incidents likes these have often taken place in the recent past. The locals have complained to the administration multiple times over the lack of CCTV cameras in the area. Due to the lack of CCTV cameras in previous incidents like these, the drivers have managed to escape.

More details are awaited.