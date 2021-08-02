Navi Mumbai: 2 held for running fraudulent car rental racket; 31 cars worth Rs 2.1 crores seized

Nerul police arrested two persons for allegedly cheating vehicle owners by taking their vehicles on rent and recovered 31 vehicles from their possession collectively worth Rs 2.10 crore.

The arrested have been identified as Chotelal alias Rajesh Sharma, 48, a resident of Kharghar, and Haridas Patil, 40, a resident of Bhiwandi.

Police said that they used to approach people who want to give their vehicles on rent. “They did not have any office and they used to operate from mobile phones only”, said Bipin Singh, commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai. He added that after taking vehicle, they used to give it to anyone for a year or six months on a heavy deposit. “They used to give back rent to vehicle owners for couple of months and after they used to switch off their numbers,” said Singh.

Nerul police have received several complaints regarding the cheating. Under the guidance of DCP Zone 1 Suresh Mengde, a team was formed and they were arrested from Andheri on July 26.

Police said they will recover more vehicles in days to come. Meanwhile, the police claimed to have solved seven cases registered in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.