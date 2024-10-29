Navi Mumbai: 2 Dead In Separate Road Accidents Involving Bike Collisions; Bus And Tanker Drivers Issued Notices

Two dead in separate bike accidents in Navi Mumbai; drivers issued notices | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: In two separate road accidents, two persons died in Navi Mumbai. The accidents were reported in Saturday at around 11pm.

In the first incident reported a 48-year-old man from Uran died after his motor bikes rammed onto a parked bus on the middle of the road. The deceased identified as Sashi Nagnath Ubale Ubale was riding his two on Uran-Mora road when he saw a bus in front of him. Unaware that the bus was actually parked beside a Garage at Uran Mora road, his bike rammed onto the bus.

According to police, there was no signal given to indicate that the vehicle was parked. The bus driver had stepped out for some work without putting on the parking lights. The accused driver has been identified and a notice has been served, confirmed Uran police.

Meanwhile, in the second incident reported, a 39 year old man died after his bike was hit by a tanker. The deceased identified as Anilkumar Shivaji Thakur (39), a garage worker, was going back home from work. He was travelling to Ajivali village in Panvel when his two wheeler was hit by a speeding tanker.

According to police the accused driver Parmeshwar Devidas Randive (36) was driving recklessly and negligently driving his tanker that caused the accised. Randive too has been served with a notice by Panvel Taluka police.

In both the cases sections of Bharatiya Nyan Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) have been imposed.