 Navi Mumbai: 2 Dead In Separate Road Accidents Involving Bike Collisions; Bus And Tanker Drivers Issued Notices
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 2 Dead In Separate Road Accidents Involving Bike Collisions; Bus And Tanker Drivers Issued Notices

Navi Mumbai: 2 Dead In Separate Road Accidents Involving Bike Collisions; Bus And Tanker Drivers Issued Notices

In the first incident reported a 48-year-old man from Uran died after his motor bikes rammed onto a parked bus on the middle of the road. The deceased identified as Sashi Nagnath Ubale Ubale was riding his two on Uran-Mora road when he saw a bus in front of him.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 02:27 AM IST
article-image
Two dead in separate bike accidents in Navi Mumbai; drivers issued notices | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: In two separate road accidents, two persons died in Navi Mumbai. The accidents were reported in Saturday at around 11pm.

In the first incident reported a 48-year-old man from Uran died after his motor bikes rammed onto a parked bus on the middle of the road. The deceased identified as Sashi Nagnath Ubale Ubale was riding his two on Uran-Mora road when he saw a bus in front of him. Unaware that the bus was actually parked beside a Garage at Uran Mora road, his bike rammed onto the bus.

According to police, there was no signal given to indicate that the vehicle was parked. The bus driver had stepped out for some work without putting on the parking lights. The accused driver has been identified and a notice has been served, confirmed Uran police.

Meanwhile, in the second incident reported, a 39 year old man died after his bike was hit by a tanker. The deceased identified as Anilkumar Shivaji Thakur (39), a garage worker, was going back home from work. He was travelling to Ajivali village in Panvel when his two wheeler was hit by a speeding tanker.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Wadala Resident Fights For Pet Rights, Appeals District Commission's Rejection Of Uber Complaint
Mumbai: Wadala Resident Fights For Pet Rights, Appeals District Commission's Rejection Of Uber Complaint
Bombay HC Quashes Complaint Against Former Go First CEO For Data Theft
Bombay HC Quashes Complaint Against Former Go First CEO For Data Theft
Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Intensifies Crowd Control Measures After 10 Injured During Festive Rush
Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Intensifies Crowd Control Measures After 10 Injured During Festive Rush
Chhattisgarh: BJP Files Complaint Over Allegedly Manipulated Video Targeting Raipur Candidate Sunil Soni
Chhattisgarh: BJP Files Complaint Over Allegedly Manipulated Video Targeting Raipur Candidate Sunil Soni
Read Also
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Boy Killed In Trailer Accident On Uran Phata Road; Driver Absconds
article-image

According to police the accused driver Parmeshwar Devidas Randive (36) was driving recklessly and negligently driving his tanker that caused the accised. Randive too has been served with a notice by Panvel Taluka police.

In both the cases sections of Bharatiya Nyan Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) have been imposed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Wadala Resident Fights For Pet Rights, Appeals District Commission's Rejection Of Uber...

Mumbai: Wadala Resident Fights For Pet Rights, Appeals District Commission's Rejection Of Uber...

Bombay HC Quashes Complaint Against Former Go First CEO For Data Theft

Bombay HC Quashes Complaint Against Former Go First CEO For Data Theft

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Intensifies Crowd Control Measures After 10 Injured During...

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Intensifies Crowd Control Measures After 10 Injured During...

Thane Crime: Woman Accuses VBA Nominee From Ulhasnagar Of Forcible Sex

Thane Crime: Woman Accuses VBA Nominee From Ulhasnagar Of Forcible Sex

Goa Archbishop Urged To Include Marathi Mass In St. Francis Xavier Exposition, Citing Local And...

Goa Archbishop Urged To Include Marathi Mass In St. Francis Xavier Exposition, Citing Local And...