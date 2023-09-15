Navi Mumbai: 2-Day Workshop Of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh Held In Ulwe |

Navi Mumbai: A two-day workshop for workers was organized by the Indian Port and Dock Mazdoor Union at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex in Ulwe Node in Navi Mumbai. The event was attended by Rajbihari Sharma, National Vice President of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, who inaugurated the camp by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

MLA Prashant Thakur, who was also present as the chief guest at the event, expressed his admiration for the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. He highlighted its unwavering commitment to nationalism and its status as one of the most robust trade unions, not only in India but across the globe. He lauded the union's dedication to safeguarding national interests and emphasized their willingness to stake everything for the greater good. Thakur also pledged continued cooperation in their pursuit of justice for unorganized workers.

Various Officials Attended The Workshop

The two-day study class workshop brought together 60 key officials representing 11 major ports from various parts of the country. Among the dignitaries present at the event were port in-charge Chandrakant (Anna) Dhumal, port co-in-charge C. K Chavda, as well as prominent figures like Ravindra Deshpande, Punit Gautam, President Pradeep Bijli of the Indian Port and Dock Mazdoor Federation, General Secretary Suresh Patil, National Treasurer Sudhir Gharat, and several other union officials.

The workshop promises to be a platform for sharing knowledge, experiences, and strategies to further the welfare and interests of the Indian Port and Dock workers. As discussions continue over the course of the two days, it is expected that the event will contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts aimed at improving the working conditions and rights of the labour force associated with the ports and docks of India.