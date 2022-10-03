Navi Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 1.47 lakh to cyber fraudster

Woman loses Rs 1.47 lakh to a cyber fraudster | Representative Image

A 42-year-old woman from Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, lost Rs 1.47 lakh to a cyber fraudster after she shared details of her credit card to deactivate an insurance plan that she had taken on her credit card.

Despite the fact that the incident occurred in March, the woman sought the police now because she had not received her money even after filing a timely complaint with the cyber cell and bank customer service.

According to the police, on March 9, 2022, the complainant received a call at around 2.15 pm from a woman who presented herself as a bank customer care executive. She also disclosed a fake ID number from the bank.

The caller informed the woman that she had to pay a monthly fee of Rs 2,000 for an insurance policy that she had purchased using her credit card. She requested authorization to deactivate the scheme in order to save money. The woman agreed to have the scheme deactivated. In order to do so, the caller sought a few details like card number, CVV number and others that she shared with her.

However, after half an hour she shared the details, and she received three messages of transactions from the credit card. A total of Rs 1,47,798 in three transactions of Rs 49,999, Rs 49,999 and Rs 47,800 was debited from the victim's card.

The victim then promptly lodged complaints with the bank's customer service department and the Navi Mumbai police's cyber department. The card was blocked immediately by the bank. Later, she also did correspondence with the bank through email. However, even after six months, she did not get back her money and she approached the police.

The NRI Coastal Police registered a case against an unidentified person under sections 66 C and 66D of the IT Act and started an investigation.