Navi Mumbai: 177 mm rainfall recorded in 24 hours; DY Patil stadium, JNPT suffers damage

Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Koparkhairne and Airoli in Navi Mumbai. A total of 177 mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 AM on Wednesday to 8:30 AM on Thursday.
The torrential rains caused extensive damage to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul. "Huge Damage to one of iconic stadiums DY Patil stadium," said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar in a tweet. He also posted pictures of the damage.
The heavy rains also caused damage at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). As many as three cranes collapsed and fell in the harbour. However, nobody was injured in the incident. "3 JNPT QC 6,7,8 , crain COLLAPSES ON JETTEY. No one injured," tweeted Sanjay Kumar.
The power supply in a few areas was also affected. "Due to heavy rain and winds, tree has fallen on feeders. The power supply of consumers in Uran, Panvel, kamothe, Bhingari, Kalamboli areas were affected. The power supply of kamothe is restored.Panvel is partially charged.The restoration work is in progress (sic)," the Commissioner said.
Here is the rainfall report:
05/08/2020, 8:30 am to 06/08/2020, 8.30 am.
Belapur - 222.70 mm
Nerul - 225.90 mm
Vashi - 170.30 mm
Koparkhairne- 145.30 mm
Airoli - 124.40 mm
----------------------------------------
Average - 177.72 mm
Total rainfall - 1811.36 mm
Morbe rainfall
Daily rain - 126.00 mm
Dam level - 78.23 Mtr
Total rainfall - 1379.20 mm
*********
Disaster Management Control Room
Toll Free Nos : 1800222309, 1800222310
Telephone Nos : 022 - 27567060, 022 - 27577061
