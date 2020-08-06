Navi Mumbai: 177 mm rainfall recorded in 24 hours; DY Patil stadium, JNPT suffers damage

Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Koparkhairne and Airoli in Navi Mumbai. A total of 177 mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 AM on Wednesday to 8:30 AM on Thursday.

The torrential rains caused extensive damage to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul. "Huge Damage to one of iconic stadiums DY Patil stadium," said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar in a tweet. He also posted pictures of the damage.