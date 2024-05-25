Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Minor & Owner Of 2 Wheeler Booked After Boy Ramps Into Pedestrian |

Navi Mumbai: A 17 year old boy who was working with a jeweler at Koparkhairane has been booked along with his employer for riding a scooter without license and ramming onto a pedestrian, injuring him.

The employer was booked for letting him ride the scooter knowing that he does not have a driving license. The case was registered on Friday, after the injured person identified as Pradeep Narayan Vadgujar, 48, informed the police about the incident that happened on May 22.

According to police, the victim is admitted in hospital and needs to undergo a surgery hence there was a delay in reporting the case on behalf of the complainant. The complainant, who runs a hardware shop near Shankar Mandir chowk at Rabale was rammed onto by a two wheeler that was being rode by a 17 year old boy.

Vadgujar had just parked his two wheeler and was stepping out when the 17 year old boy rammed onto his leg fracturing his right leg. “The complainant is still in the hospital and after he learnt that the boy riding was a minor, he informed us and realising the seriousness of the issue, we registered the complaint immediately,” a police officer from Rabale police station said.

Along with the boy, the owner of the two-wheeler that he was riding, who is also his employer, Rahul Sharma, 31, was also booked.

Following the Pune incident wherein a minor boy driving a Porsche car killed two IT professionals, Navi Mumbai police have been taking steps to convey the message that minors should not be allowed to drive any vehicle on road.

Hence, the police not only booked the minor boy who was riding the two wheeler, but also booked the owner of the two wheeler who let the boy ride the vehicle knowing that he did not have driving license. The case has been registered under the sections of IPC, Motor Vehice Act and Juvenile Justice Act.