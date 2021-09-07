Navi Mumbai: 17-year-old boy held for raping, impregnating 15-year-old girl

The Nerul police arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl on Monday. The boy was giving tuition to the survivor at his residence.

Police said the accused is a distant relative of the girl and they live in the same locality. "The accused was giving her tuition at his place and taking advantage, he raped her," said a police official from Nerul police station.

“A few days ago, the survivor complained of some health issues and her family members took her to a doctor. After examining her the doctor told them that she was pregnant. It was only then the survivor narrated the entire episode,” said the police official.

“Following a complaint registered by the survivor’s family we registered an FIR against the accused and arrested him. He was produced before the juvenile court and was later sent to a remand home in Mumbai,” he added.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 08:59 PM IST