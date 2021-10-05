Navi Mumbai: 14 plots for construction of educational, social facilities up for sale

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has set 14 plots that can be used for constructions of social and educational facilities, for up sale at various locations in Navi Mumbai.

The plots are at Sanpada, Kharghar, Nerul and developing nodes like Ulwe and Dronagiri, where facilities such as a working women's hotel, composite school and junior college, among others can be constructed.

For quite some time, CIDCO has been making plots available across the city for various purposes including residential, commercial and social facilities.

Out of the 14 plots up for sale, 4 plots are available for working women's hostels, 8 plots for composite school and junior college in two different schemes. The remaining 2 plots have been reserved to build colleges for higher education (Professional Colleges).

Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO said, “The social, educational and cultural development of the citizens alongside the development of Navi Mumbai has always been on the agenda of CIDCO. Under 4 independent schemes, plots have been made available for various social welfare activities. Working women hostels will facilitate women empowerment in the region.”

These plots are available under independent schemes in Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, Ulwe, Kharghar, Sanpada Vashi. The plots have an area ranging from 858.30 sqm to 12,196.40 sqm. All the details of the application process including date of application, last date, EMD, tender fees, etc. will be available on www.cidco.maharashtra.gov.in.

