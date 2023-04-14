Navi Mumbai: 1.12 lakh visitors in 494 days at Dr Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Over one lakh people have already visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli since it was inaugurated on December 5, 2021, informed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration.

“A total number 1,12,826 people visited the memorial from India and abroad till April 12, 2023,” a senior civic official. The unique monument – a 50mt sculpture of pen nib – at the memorial displays Babasaheb’s thoughts and teachings through a rich library of over 3,000 books, holographic virtual cinema system, and galleries of rare photographs depicting his life, the official said.

The memorial organises the ‘Jagar’ lecture series by dignitaries from various fields under the aegis of ‘Vicharvedha’. Organisations, schools and colleges from different parts of the country have come here on educational trips. Staying in tune with the times, it also has separate social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Share Chat, with every post receiving significant feedback from citizens through likes and comments.