WR observes birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

W. Rly celebrated the 131st Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at W. Rly’s HQ Office, Churchgate. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Western & Central Railway presided over the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Prakash Butani - Addl. General Manager and Surendra Kumar - Principal Chief Personnel Officer alongwith Principal Heads of Departments, representatives of Trade Unions, SC/ST & OBC Associations as well as staff. GM lighted the memorial candle and offered floral respects to Dr. Ambedkar. Speaking on this occasion, Lahoti paid rich tributes to the Architect of Indian Constitution and recounted his unmatched contributions in framing it. He also recalled Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution towards betterment of Indian Society and nation building.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:14 PM IST