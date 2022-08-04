Navi Mumbai: 11 years old girl commits suicide in Ghansoli slum | FPJ

An 11-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her home in Ghansoli on Wednesday evening. The exact reason for her suicide is not known. She was alone at her home when she took the drastic step, said the police.

The class five student was alone at her home when she committed suicide. Police said that her other family members including her brothers and sister were at work.

According to police, while her mother and father are daily wage labourers, two elder brothers and one sister also do odd jobs to support the family. She was the youngest in the family.

Kiran Patil, police inspector from Rabale MIDC police and the investigating officer said, "The family of the deceased reside in a very small room in Sambhaji Nagar slum. She had used her sister’s dupatta to hang herself with an iron rod of the chawl.”

She added that the police talked to the neighbour and also visited the school where she was enrolled and did not find anything suspicious. Even the postmortem report did not find any external forces.

The neighbour informed the police that she was in a jolly mood on Wednesday.

“She came back home from her neighbour's home in the evening to do some household work before her mother came back. However, when her mother came back, the door was closed from the inside. When the neighbour broke open the door, she was found hanging,” said Patil. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. Meanwhile, the police registered an accidental death report and started the investigation.