Navi Mumbai: 11 larger-than-life animatronics animals and creatures set up at Nexus Seawoods mall

Navi Mumbai: The Nexus Seawoods has brought to life a 48 feet gigantic installation with larger-than-life extinct creatures which move around. This summer, Nexus Seawoods has offered visitors a trip to The Lost World.

The Lost World experience at the mall has 11 larger-than-life animatronics animals and creatures that used to roam the earth at a point of time. So impressive is the detailing and the animation of these installations that you can witness the Woolly Mammoth move its trunk, see the Sabre-Toothed Tiger look around for its prey, and much more!

With these species now long extinct, the idea is to showcase to everyone, especially the younger generations, what our planet looked like before human interference. To provide an even deeper learning experience, the mall has installed a 'Fossil World' too.

The fun does not end here, the majestic line-up, apart from the aforementioned Mammoths and Sabre-Toothed Tigers, includes Ancient Armadillos, Ground Sloths, and even a Troll.

Surrounded by a mock jungle, complete with a waterfall, the creatures can be seen in what used to be their habitat. Add to these installations the fact that a series of art & craft activities for kids is helping them learn new skills.