Navi Mumbai: 105 Residents Sign Petition Seeking Police Patrolling, Functional Chowky At Mini Seashore In Vashi

Residents have urged authorities to strengthen policing and surveillance at Vashi’s popular Mini Seashore recreation spot | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, October 3, 2026: A two-day signature campaign by residents and morning walkers has brought renewed focus on security at Vashi's Mini Seashore, with 105 people signing a representation seeking regular police patrolling and a functional police chowky at the popular recreation spot.

Campaign Seeks Stronger Security

The campaign was initiated by Vashi resident and activist Madhu Shankar following the recent murder of an 18-year-old boy at Mini Seashore. Shankar said she approached daily morning walkers and residents to understand their concerns and collected 105 signatures in two days.

The signed representation was submitted to the Vashi police and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), seeking measures to strengthen security in the Mini Seashore area and ensure that visitors, particularly families, children, women and senior citizens, feel safe.

Police Chowky Made Functional

A key demand is to make the existing police chowky at Mini Seashore functional. According to residents, although a chowky exists at the spot, it is currently occupied by NMMC security guards. They have sought regular deployment of police personnel at the chowky so that immediate action can be taken in case of any incident.

Residents have also demanded regular police patrolling, particularly during morning and evening hours, along with adequate lighting, CCTV surveillance and trimming of dense bushes and other secluded areas.

Residents Raise Safety Concerns

Shankar said the signature campaign also brought to light concerns among regular visitors regarding activities taking place in secluded portions of the recreation area. However, she said the primary focus of the representation was on improving policing, making the chowky operational and strengthening overall safety.

"Residents shared their experiences with me during the campaign. The main demand is that the existing police chowky should be made functional and there should be regular police patrolling in the area. NMMC security guards cannot take action in situations where police intervention is required," Shankar said.

"Since few days, police were seen patrolling the area properly. We welcome this, but regular patrolling and a functional police chowky are necessary for sustained security," she said.

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Call For More Police Personnel

The residents have also sought deployment of beat constables, including women police personnel, during peak visiting hours, besides installation of warning boards and other measures to prevent incidents and ensure that Mini Seashore remains a safe public space.

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