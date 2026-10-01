Maharashtra Tragedy: 8 Students Drown At Raigad’s Diveagar Beach After Allegedly Ignoring Warning Over Dangerous Sea Stretch | VIDEO

Rescuers recovered the bodies of eight students from a rain-affected stretch of the sea at Diveagar beach | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, October 1, 2026: The eight students who drowned at Diveagar beach on Thursday had allegedly ignored warnings not to enter the sea, as the stretch had become dangerous because of hollows formed by the rains, said Bhau Salunkhe, owner of Mahakali Water Sports.

Students Entered Dangerous Stretch

According to Salunkhe, the students reached the beach around 3 pm and entered the water by about 4 pm. The spot was around 4 to 5 feet from the coastline and nearly 1.5 km from the designated water sports area. Salunkhe said the group had been warned against entering the water because the stretch had become hollow due to the rains.

At around 4.30 pm, one of the water sports personnel was alerted that a student had drowned. Four personnel from the facility, including Salunkhe, rushed to the spot on a jet ski and began the rescue operation. Initially, they believed only one student had drowned, but as they began searching, they recovered more bodies.

Eighth Body Recovered

After seven bodies were recovered, one of the students told the rescuers that another student was missing. The eighth body was subsequently found, with the entire recovery operation completed by around 6 pm.

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“Even during Ganpati, visarjan was not being conducted in that area because the stretch had become hollow due to the rains. We had warned them not to enter the water, but they went ahead,” said Salunkhe. After all eight bodies were found, Salunkhe called an ambulance and informed the police.

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