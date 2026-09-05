Navi Mumbai: 10-Year-Old Kalwa Boy Travels Alone To Panvel After Minor Argument, Reunited With Parents

Panvel City Police reunited the 10-year-old boy with his parents after tracing his family through local police coordination and WhatsApp groups | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, September 5, 2026: A 10-year-old boy who left his home in Kalwa after a minor argument with his mother travelled alone by local train to Panvel and was reunited with his parents around midnight after a WhatsApp message about the child being found was forwarded.

The boy was brought to the Panvel City Police Station by an autorickshaw driver in the afternoon after he failed to provide the address of his aunt, whom he intended to visit in Panvel. The child was initially hesitant to speak and could not provide details about his family.

Police personnel tried to make him comfortable by offering him biscuits and food and speaking to him patiently. He gradually opened up and told the police that he had come from Kalwa Naka. Based on the information provided by him, the Panvel police contacted their counterparts in Kalwa and began efforts to trace his family.

WhatsApp Message Helps Trace Family

Meanwhile, information about the child being found in Panvel was circulated on WhatsApp groups of Kalwa. At around 11 pm, the boy’s parents got in touch with the police after seeing the message. They subsequently reached the Panvel City Police Station around midnight.

The parents have four children. According to the family, the boy had gone out to play and they realised that he was missing after around 7 pm. They had been searching for him before learning that he had been found safely in Panvel.

“Since the child was initially reluctant to speak, our priority was to make him feel safe and comfortable. After we gave him biscuits and food and spoke to him patiently, he gradually told us that he was from Kalwa Naka. We then coordinated with the Kalwa police and circulated information about the child, which helped his parents contact us,” said a Panvel City Police official.

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Child Safely Reunited With Parents

Police verified the family’s identity before handing the child over to his parents. The reunion at the police station was an emotional one, bringing an end to several hours of anxiety for the family.

Police constables Vikram Pisal and Ramesh Bhosale, police naik Vinod Deshmukh and police constable Laxman Shelke played a key role in tracing the boy’s family and ensuring his safe return.

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