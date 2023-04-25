Navi Mumbai: 10 held in Koparkhairane bar raid | Representative image

The Koparkhairane police carried out a raid at Metro Ladies Bar in Sector-15, Koparkhairane last week and arrested 10 persons including 7 bartenders. The police found that female waiters were making obscene gestures to lure customers.

According to police, they received information that the bar was operating even after 11 pm. A raid was carried out on Friday around 11.30 pm and found waitresses indulging in obscenity. The manager of the bar was also involved in the activity.

During the raid, the police found the women working in the bar engaged in obscenity with the customers. The police have registered a case under Section 294 and the Maharashtra Police Act against a total of 10 persons and detained all of them.