Navi Mumbai: 10-day-long Panvel Festival, organised by PMC & Rotary Club, concludes on the New Year | Sourced Photo

The 10-day Panvel Festival jointly organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Rotary Club of Panvel concluded on January 1 at CIDCO ground near Khandeshwar railway station. The theme of the festival was 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' along with the 25th Anniversary of the Rotary Club of Panvel.

The concluding ceremony saw a number of cultural events like 'Nritya Rang' to showcase the dance culture of different states of India.

Attractions at the festival

During the 10-day event, the other attractions were Lavani performances, and a comic Poet conference.

The events that received huge applause were dance program showing the traditions of Maharashtra, the folklore of Maharashtra, Indian culture and sculpture.

The life story of Shivaji Maharaj was presented through dance performance. Apart from this, the 'Moksha Rock Band' also performed at the event.

In the background of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, various such programs were presented in this ten-day festival.

On the last day, a band named Aashayien performed live. The festival saw a footfall of more than 90,000 in these ten days and around 14,000 people came on the last day.