Navi Mumbai: 1 injured after speeding car hit another on Palm Beach Road | Photo: Representative Image

A 27-year-old was injured after his car was hit by another car at sector 16 on Palm Beach Road in Vashi on Thursday morning. The accident took place when the injured person was taking a left turn to go to Modern College in sector 16 in Vashi when the speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit his car.

The injured person was identified as Chetan Ashok Mhatre, 27, a resident of Bhiwandi while the driver of the speeding car was identified as Amay Manik Mokal, 33 a resident of Sewri, Mumbai.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC announces to install spit bins citywide to discourage public spitting

According to police, Mhatre was crossing the Palm Beach road by taking a left turn to go towards the internal road of sector 16 in Vashi. Meanwhile, a speeding car coming from Arenja Corner on Palm Beach road hit the car taking a left turn.

While the speeding car fell into the drain along the road, Mhatre's car overturned and he received injuries.

On getting information, the APMC police and traffic police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital. Later, the car that went into the drain was pulled out. The APMC police have registered a case against the driver of the speeding car, Amay Mokal, for rash driving.