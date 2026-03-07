National Science Day 2026: Thane Municipal Students Explore World’s Largest Radio Telescope At GMRT Khodad

Thane Municipal Corporation students visit the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in Khodad to learn about radio astronomy and India’s advanced space research facilities | File Photo

Thane, March 7, 2026: In a significant move to foster scientific temperament among civic school students, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Education Department organised an educational visit to the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Khodad, Pune.

Educational visit organised on national science day

Commemorating National Science Day, the delegation comprised 40 selected students from the ‘Science Forum’, accompanied by seven instructors. The GMRT, operated by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), stands as one of the world's largest and most sensitive low-frequency radio telescope arrays.

Students learn about telescope operations and space research

During the visit, students received an in-depth briefing on the construction and operational mechanics of the telescope. Expert scientists demonstrated how radio waves are utilised to study celestial phenomena, including galaxies, pulsars, and star formations.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Mitali Sancheti noted that the interactive session allowed students to understand India’s pivotal role in global space research.

Visit sparks interest in stem careers

The direct engagement with scientists sparked immense curiosity, with many students expressing a newfound interest in pursuing careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). By providing exposure beyond textbooks, the TMC continues to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world scientific innovation.

