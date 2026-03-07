International Women’s Day 2026: Thane Municipal Corporation Organises Rangoli, Mehndi And Essay Competitions For Women Employees

Female staff members of Thane Municipal Corporation participate in cultural contests including rangoli, mehndi and essay writing organised ahead of International Women’s Day 2026 celebrations | File Photo

Thane, March 7, 2026: On the eve of International Women's Day, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) witnessed a vibrant display of creativity as female employees participated in a series of cultural competitions held at the civic headquarters. The event, featuring Rangoli, Mehndi, and Essay competitions, saw enthusiastic participation from across various departments.

Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar, who inaugurated the festivities, lauded the women for their ability to balance rigorous administrative duties with artistic pursuits.

"It is heartening to see our female colleagues nurturing their cultural talents while serving the citizens of Thane. These platforms are essential for self-expression and empowerment," the Mayor stated while extending her best wishes to the participants.

Creative competitions mark women's day celebrations

The Rangoli competition served as a highlight of the day, with participants crafting intricate designs that focused on themes of women's empowerment, social awareness, and traditional Indian heritage. Simultaneously, the Mehndi competition showcased exceptional dexterity, with employees adorning palms with complex and contemporary patterns.

Essay competition highlights civic and gender issues

A dedicated Essay competition was also organised at School No. 44, providing a forum for employees to voice their perspectives on gender equality and modern civic challenges.

Senior officials attend civic event

The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Deputy Commissioner Anagha Kadam, Dr. Mitali Sancheti, Chief Environment Officer Manisha Pradhan, Personnel Officer Dayanand Gundap, and Deputy Public Relations Officer Prachi Dingankar.

Also Watch:

The Public Relations Department emphasised that such initiatives are part of the TMC's ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment for its female workforce.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/