National Lok Adalat Recovers ₹43.34 Crores After 123 Cases Are Settled Amicably

The National Lok Adalat was held on July 27, 2024, a Debts Recovery Tribunal – III, Mumbai, under the guidance of Ashok Menon, Chairperson, DRAT, Mumbai.

A total of 123 cases were settled amicably and a sum of Rs 43.34 crores were recovered. This Lok Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

It was chaired by the Retired District and Sessions Judge Subhash Dharmadhikari along with members of the Panel, Anupam Ravi, AGM, Bank of India, and Advocate Ketki Minhas.

All the officers and staff of the tribunal worked very hard for the smooth conduct of the Lok Adalat. Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar, DRT-III, Mumbai, has expressed heartfelt thanks to all officers, staff and litigants who contributed directly or indirectly in making this National Lok Adalat a success.