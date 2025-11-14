 National Lok Adalat At DRT-III Mumbai Settles 46 Cases, Recovers ₹7.54 Crore
National Lok Adalat At DRT-III Mumbai Settles 46 Cases, Recovers ₹7.54 Crore

It was chaired by the Ex Presiding Officer Shri V.N. Lothey Patil along with members of the Panel Shri. Mon Mohan Murmu, Chief Manager, Bank of Maharashtra and Advocate Shri Sachin Koli.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
The National Lok Adalat was held on 14.11.2025 at Debts Recovery Tribunal -III, Mumbai under the guidance of Hon’ble Shri. H.K. Kaushik, I/c Presiding Officer, DRT-III, Mumbai. A total of 46 cases were settled amicably and a sum Rs.7.54 crores are recovered. This Lok Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) & MSLSA.

All the officers & staff of the Tribunal worked very hard for smooth conduct of Special & National Lok Adalat Shri Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar, DRT-III, Mumbai has expressed heartfelt thanks to all officers/bank officers/staff & litigants who contributed directed/indirectly in making this National Lok Adalat a success. The Following staff of DRT-III, Mumbai, were present in the Lok Adalat Mrs. Snehal Talashilkar-Asst. Registrar, Parvesh Sharma, Satish Borade, Rajan Kamble, Narendra Mahamunkar, Pravin Labade, Kishor Indulkar, Madhur Kokane, Amrendra, Mrs. Priyanka Gurav.

