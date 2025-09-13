National Lok Adalat At DRT-III Mumbai Settles 122 Cases, Recovers ₹34.69 Crore

Mumbai Debts Recovery Tribunal-III office Vashi | FPJ Photo: Farooq Sayed

The National Lok Adalat was organized on Saturday at the Debts Recovery Tribunal-III (DRT-III), Mumbai, under the guidance of Sreekala Suresh, in-charge presiding officer. A total of 122 cases were amicably settled, resulting in the recovery of ₹34.69 crore. The Lok Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

The proceedings were chaired by former presiding officer V.N. Lothey Patil, along with panel members Sudhansu S. Sahoo, Deputy General Manager of Canara Bank, and advocate Sunil Humbre.

Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar of DRT-III, Mumbai, expressed gratitude to the officers, staff, and litigants for their efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Lok Adalat. He acknowledged the hard work of the tribunal staff in making the event a success.

Staff members present included Snehal Talashilkar (Assistant Registrar), Parvesh Sharma, Milind Khatu, Satish Borade, Rajan Kamble, Narendra Mahamunkar, Pawan Meena, Pravin Labade, Kishor Indulkar, Amrendra, and Priyanka Gurav.