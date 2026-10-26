National Deworming Day 2026: Maharashtra To Deworm 2.5 Crore Children On October 27; BMC Targets Over 19 Lakh In Mumbai

Maharashtra's National Deworming Day campaign will provide albendazole tablets to children through schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres on October 27 | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: Around 2.5 crore children and adolescents aged 1–19 years across Maharashtra will be covered under the National Deworming Day campaign on October 27, with albendazole tablets to be administered through schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will administer deworming tablets to 19,20,015 children across the city. The campaign will cover schools and Anganwadi centres, with health workers, ASHA workers and Anganwadi staff assisting in the drive.

The statewide campaign will be implemented across all districts and municipal corporation areas in coordination with the Public Health Department, Education Department, and Women and Child Development Department, according to a press note issued on Monday.

Deworming To Support Children's Health

Intestinal worm infections can contribute to anaemia and malnutrition among children and adolescents, affecting their health, educational performance and overall development. Deworming helps reduce worm infestation and supports children's physical growth and mental development.

As per the Centre's guidelines, albendazole tablets will be administered in age-appropriate doses under the guidance of health authorities. Teachers will distribute the tablets to students in schools and colleges, while Anganwadi workers will cover children attending Anganwadi centres and those who are out of school.

Mop-Up Day Scheduled For November 3

A mop-up day will be held on November 3 to ensure that eligible children who miss the October 27 campaign receive the deworming tablets. The BMC has urged parents to ensure their children receive the dose.

The health department has also advised families to follow preventive measures, including washing hands with soap and clean water, using toilets, drinking safe water and wearing footwear to reduce the risk of intestinal worm infections.

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For health-related advice in case of discomfort after taking the tablet, people can contact the toll-free helpline 104. The emergency medical assistance number 108 is also available.

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