National Commission for Women asks Maharashtra police to take action in woman's suicide case in Pune

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Maharashtra Police seeking appropriate action in the case of the alleged suicide of a 23- year-old woman in Pune city, police said on Saturday.

The woman, hailing from Beed district, died after falling from a building in Hadapsar area in the wee hours of February 8. The opposition BJP has claimed that state forest minister Sanjay Rathod was connected to her alleged suicide.

"We have received a letter from the NCW and will reply to it," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil here.

The NCW too tweeted that it had taken cognizance of the matter.

"Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to #DGP #Maharashtra for taking appropriate action in the matter," the commission said.

Meanwhile, an official from the Wanwadi police station here which has registered a case of accidental death in the case said as part of the investigation, if the need be, the deceased woman's friends will be questioned again.

"We have already recorded statements of her friends," he said.

Police sources said that officials from Wanwadi police station were summoned by the DGP office in Mumbai to get information about the case.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, an MLA from Pune, asked if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will ensure justice for the woman.

Even if her parents did not file any complaint, the chief minister can take action on his own, Patil said.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Thackeray had said there will be a detailed probe and if anyone is found guilty, that person shall not be spared.

While social media posts had claimed that Shiv Sena minister Rathod was in a relationship with the woman, Rathod himself has not offered any comment yet.