National Burns Centre Flags Acute Skin Donation Shortage; Urges Greater Public Awareness

National Burns Centre (NBC) Director and Plastic Surgeon Dr. Sunil Keswani with burn survivor Viraj Thakoor | File Photo

Mumbai, April 23: The National Burns Centre (NBC) has raised serious concerns over a critical shortage of skin donations, warning that a lack of awareness is costing lives. Leading the campaign to boost donor pledges, Director and Plastic Surgeon Dr Sunil Keswani said that skin banks in Mumbai receive only about 25% of the required donations each month.

Low awareness driving shortage

Dr Keswani emphasised that awareness remains alarmingly low and is a key reason behind the shortage. “It is likely that only 1 in 10 people know about the option or process of skin donation. This translates into very few burn survivors receiving the transplants they urgently need,” he said.

He added that the number of burn cases in Mumbai is often underestimated, further widening the gap. As an institute dedicated to burn care, NBC conducts nearly 300 awareness programmes annually to encourage donor sign-ups and improve public understanding.

Skin banking in India

Skin banking in India began in 2002, and since then, skin banks have been established across different parts of the country. Today, India has a total of 34 skin banks, yet despite this growing network, the availability of donated skin remains far below the actual requirement.

Impact on patients

The shortage has far-reaching consequences, particularly as nearly 70% of burn patients fall within the 15–35 age group. Limited access to skin transplantation not only delays recovery but also places severe emotional and financial strain on patients and their families.

Experts stress that timely skin grafts are crucial during the most critical window of care, helping reduce complications and mortality. Skin donation is possible within six hours of death, provided the deceased is registered with a local skin bank.

Survivor’s testimony

Burn survivor Viraj Thakoor shared his experience, recalling how he survived 43% burns following a workplace accident due to timely access to skin grafting. He credited the medical team and anonymous donors for saving his life, urging more people to pledge skin donation, calling it “the difference between life and death” for many patients.

Support for awareness initiative

The awareness initiative received support from organisations including the Rotary Club of Bombay North, Rotary Club of Deonar, Zonal Transplant Co-ordination Centre (ZTCC), Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, Sumati Group, Sunday Friends, Manavta Charitable Foundation, and the Federation of Body and Organ Donation.

Also Watch:

Urgent need to bridge the gap

With India witnessing nearly 70 lakh burn cases and 1.4 lakh deaths annually, the NBC emphasised that bridging the gap between demand and donor availability through awareness and participation is an urgent public health priority.

“While at least 150 donors are needed monthly, only about 20 come forward, leaving a critical shortfall that directly impacts burn patients’ recovery,” said a doctor.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/