National Burns Centre Educates 31,488 Students Across 208 Schools On Firecracker Safety Through Diwali Awareness Campaign | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: On account of Diwali, the National Burns Centre (NBC) from Airoli, in association with the Burns Association of India, has reached out to 31,488 students across 208 schools over the past month to educate them about fire safety, burn prevention and first aid in case of burn injuries. The schools covered were from Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai.

Through awareness presentations and workshops, students were taught the dos and don'ts of celebrating Diwali, precautions to be taken while bursting firecrackers and lighting diyas, and how to respond to fire emergencies. The sessions also included demonstrations on handling burn injuries and measures to prevent accidents at home.

Awareness Campaign Focuses On Burn Prevention

Dr Sunil Keswani, plastic and cosmetic surgeon at the National Burns Centre, said the initiative was aimed at taking fire safety awareness to children, who could also spread the message among their families.

"Every year, on average, 20 to 25 burn cases reach us during Diwali. Many of these injuries are preventable if people follow basic safety precautions. Through our school outreach programme, we want children to understand not just how to celebrate safely, but also what to do if an accident occurs," he said.

Emergency Response And Fire Safety Measures

Emphasising the importance of responding correctly during a fire emergency, Dr Keswani said, "Whenever there is a fire in the house, come out immediately and never re-enter the building to collect belongings. Always use the staircase and never the lift. If your clothes catch fire, simply follow the 'Stop, Drop and Roll' technique on the floor to extinguish the flames."

The workshops also covered other fire emergency response measures, including staying close to the ground to avoid inhaling smoke and covering the nose and mouth with a damp cloth while escaping. Students were advised to open doors and windows if they smell gas and avoid touching electrical sockets.

The centre also educated students about first aid for burn injuries. The affected area should immediately be cooled under running tap water. Applying ice, ice-cold water, toothpaste or turmeric powder to burns was strictly discouraged. Students were also advised on the precautions to be taken while handling an injured person.

Advisory On Safe Firecracker Use

The NBC has issued a detailed public advisory urging citizens to burst crackers only in open spaces, away from buildings, and under adult supervision. People have been advised to wear cotton clothes, keep a bucket of water nearby and never light firecrackers while holding them in their hands.

Special precautions have been recommended for different types of fireworks. Anars (fountain crackers) and zameen chakris should be placed on flat, level ground before being lit. Sparklers should be kept away from clothes, while rockets should be positioned pointing towards the sky, secured in a bottle and lit only in open spaces. Lighted diyas should not be placed directly on the floor.

Experts Highlight Common Burn Injury Risks

Dr Keswani said eight out of 10 cracker-related burn injuries treated at the centre were caused by anar bursts. He advised people to use a 12-inch phuljhadi to light an anar, explaining that shorter sparklers bring the hand dangerously close to the cracker and increase the risk of injury.

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According to him, fathers and children account for a significant number of firecracker-related burn cases, as they are generally involved in lighting fireworks. Women, meanwhile, are more vulnerable to diya-related burns, particularly when festive clothing catches fire while lamps are placed on the floor. Senior citizens have also been advised to exercise extra caution during poojas, given their slower response time in emergencies.

Round-The-Clock Burns Helpline Available

For immediate assistance, citizens can contact the National Burns Centre's 24-hour helpline at 022-27793333.

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