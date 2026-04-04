Nashik Tragedy: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid After 9 Killed As Car Falls Into Well In Dindori; Calls Accident 'Extremely Unfortunate' |

Nashik: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of victims who lost their lives in a tragic accident in Nashik's Dindori, where a car carrying students and parents plunged into a water-filled well, killing nine people.

नाशिक जिल्ह्यातील दिंडोरी येथे शालेय विद्यार्थ्यांचे एक वाहन विहिरीत कोसळून झालेल्या अपघातात 9 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला, यात 6 विद्यार्थी आहेत. अतिशय दुर्दैवी आणि मनाला वेदना देणारी ही घटना आहे. मृतांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत.

मंत्री… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 4, 2026

Fadnavis Calls Accident Extremely Unfortunate

In a post on X, Fadnavis described the incident as 'extremely unfortunate and painful,' expressing condolences to the bereaved families. He said that he had spoken to Minister Girish Mahajan, who has visited the accident site and is coordinating relief efforts. The state government has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

The accident took place late Friday night in the Shivaji Nagar area when a car carrying members of the Dargode family and students fell into an open well. According to officials, the victims were returning to their native village, Indore, in Dindori taluka after attending a private coaching class event.

Preliminary reports suggest the accident took place around 10 pm after the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into the water-filled well. The vehicle was later retrieved with the help of cranes after a challenging rescue operation carried out in the darkness. Visuals from the scene showed the mangled car being pulled out of the well, as large crowds gathered and rescue teams worked through the night.

All nine occupants died due to drowning and suffocation, officials said. The deceased include multiple members of the same family, with several children among the victims. While initial reports indicated seven students were among the deceased, Fadnavis stated that six students were killed in the accident.

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: A car fell into a water-filled well in Shivaji Nagar, Dindori, last night, killing nine members of the same family. They were returning home after attending an event when the driver lost control and the car plunged into the well. Dindori police have… pic.twitter.com/mdHK6Tmftx — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2026

Details On Victims Identified So Far

Some of the victims have been identified as Sunil Dattu Dargode, Rakhi Sunil Dargode, Usha Anil Dargode, Shraddha Anil Dargode, and Shravani Anil Dargode. Efforts were underway to confirm the identities of the remaining victims. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, including possible negligence related to the unsecured well.

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