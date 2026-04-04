Nashik Tragedy: 9 Of Family, Including 6 Kids, Killed After Car Plunges Into Well In Dindori - VIDEO |

Nashik: In a heartbreaking incident near Shivajinagar on Friday night, nine people lost their lives after an Ertiga car plunged into a well. The victims included six students. Among the deceased were five members of the same family along with four other relatives. The tragedy occurred while they were returning home after attending a reunion function of a private coaching class, leaving the entire area in deep mourning.

According to the information received, the accident took place around 10 pm when the Ertiga car fell into a well belonging to Raju Raje in the Shivajinagar area. Rescue operations continued late into the night with the assistance of the NDRF, local administration, police, and residents. The presence of water in the well and poor visibility due to darkness created significant technical difficulties during the rescue efforts.

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: A car fell into a water-filled well in Shivaji Nagar, Dindori, last night, killing nine members of the same family. They were returning home after attending an event when the driver lost control and the car plunged into the well. Dindori police have… pic.twitter.com/mdHK6Tmftx — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2026





Eventually, after the accident-hit car was pulled out of the well with the help of a crane, it was confirmed that all nine occupants had died, including six students. All the deceased are believed to be residents of Indore village in Dindori taluka.

The deceased include five members of the Dargode family from the same household — Sunil Dattu Dargode, Rakhi Sunil Dargode, Usha Anil Dargode, Shraddha Anil Dargode, and Shravani Anil Dargode — along with four other relatives.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/