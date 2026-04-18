Nashik TCS Case: New Twist As Accused Nida Khan’s Pregnancy Treatment And Medical Leave Letter Come Under Scanner

Consultant gynecologist Dr. Shumaila Azmi (Left), Nida khan resident last 2 Month this building (Right) and Accused Nida Khan (Centre) | File Photo

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: A fresh development has emerged in the high-profile TCS case involving 26-year-old IT professional Nida Ejaz Khan (post-marriage, Nida Moin Navid Khan), with investigators now closely examining her recent pregnancy treatment and a medical leave letter obtained shortly before the incident. The revelation is being seen as a potentially crucial link in the ongoing probe.

Investigators examine medical consultation and leave letter

According to sources associated with the investigation, Nida had undergone pregnancy-related medical consultation just days prior to the incident and had also secured a medical leave letter from a doctor to justify her absence from work. Authorities are now scrutinising how this document may connect to the sequence of events under investigation.

Details of residence and clinic visit

Nida was residing at Flat No. 102, B-Wing, Garden Avenue building, located on Dargah Road in Amrut Nagar, Mumbra. On April 13, she reportedly visited a gynaecologist’s clinic situated near Y Junction, approximately two kilometres from her residence.

Doctor confirms consultation details

Consultant gynaecologist Dr Shumaila Azmi confirmed that Nida had visited her clinic for the second time. Speaking about the consultation, Dr Azmi stated that the patient complained of abdominal pain and difficulty in attending office duties. She also noted that Nida had already tested positive for pregnancy prior to this visit.

On April 13, she came in like any other patient, underwent a routine check-up, and was prescribed necessary treatment, Dr Azmi said.

Leave request and certificate issued

The doctor further revealed that following the examination, Nida requested a two-week medical leave letter citing her condition. However, based on her clinical assessment, Dr Azmi issued a leave certificate for only one week.

I had no knowledge that this document could later be linked to any legal matter. It was a routine medical request, she clarified.

No follow-up visit, doctor not questioned yet

Dr Azmi also confirmed that Nida did not return for any follow-up consultation after the April 13 Monday visit. As of now, neither the police nor the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has formally questioned the doctor in connection with the case.

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Probe explores role of medical document

Investigating agencies are currently examining the circumstances under which the medical leave letter was used and whether it played any role in the broader case narrative. This latest revelation has added a new dimension to the probe, raising the possibility of further significant findings in the days ahead.

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