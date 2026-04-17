Nashik TCS Probe Intensifies, Accused Nida Khan’s Husband Questioned For Four Hours At His Residence In Mumbai's Mumbra Area |

Mumbai, April 17: The investigation into the Nashik TCS case took a significant turn after the Special Investigation Team questioned Nida Khan’s husband for nearly four hours at his residence in Mumbra. Khan, one of the key accused in the case, continues to remain untraceable, with police actively trying to track her movements.

Focus Remains On Core Allegations

While public attention has increasingly shifted towards Khan’s personal life, including questions around her marriage and claims of pregnancy, investigators have maintained that the probe is centred on serious workplace allegations.

The case involves multiple complaints filed by employees over the years, pointing to alleged harassment, coercion, and religious pressure within a Nashik based BPO unit linked to Tata Consultancy Services. Police have named several individuals as accused and are examining whether there was any coordinated effort behind the incidents.

Nashik TCS case | Special Investigation Team has questioned Nida Khan's husband for approximately four hours at his Mumbra home, say Nashik Police. Nida Khan is an absconding accused in this case. — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026

Digital Trail Under Scanner

Investigators are relying heavily on digital evidence, including emails, chat records, and call data, to piece together the sequence of events. Statements from complainants and witnesses have also been recorded as part of the ongoing probe.

Officials believe that custodial questioning of key accused may be necessary to verify the roles played by each individual. However, with Khan yet to be located, that process remains pending.

Personal Claims Add Another Layer

Khan’s claim of being pregnant, made while seeking legal protection, has added a new dimension to the case. Authorities are currently verifying these claims through medical records before they are considered in any legal proceedings.

Her family has stated that she is residing in Mumbai and is not absconding, but police continue to treat her as untraceable until her location is formally confirmed.

Investigation Continues

With multiple FIRs, expanding evidence, and growing public scrutiny, the Nashik TCS case remains under close watch. Officials indicate that the coming weeks will be crucial as the SIT continues its investigation, focusing on facts, evidence, and due legal process rather than speculation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/