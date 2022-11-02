Nashik: State transport bus catches fire; driver's swift thinking saves all passengers

Shivsahi bus catches fire; bus driver's swift thinking saves all passengers. | Twitter/ Free Press Journal

Nashik: Following the the State Transport Corporation's Shivshahi bus incident that caught fire in Pune yesterday, another Shivshahi bus caught fire again in Nashik today.

As the bus driver noticed the fire in time, he immediately stopped the bus on the side of the road and pulled out all the 43 passengers in the bus. So all the passengers escaped unharmed.

The Shivshahi bus of Pimpri Chinchwad Agar left from Nashik CBS around 7 am for Pune (Shivajinagar). Driver Amit Vasudev Khedekar noticed that the bus slowed down automatically after reaching Malwadi Shivara in Sinnar. He slowly took the bus to the left side of the road. At the same time, a car driver coming behind also told the bus driver that the bus was on fire from behind. The fire was brought under control with the help of two fire brigades of Sinnar Municipality. By then the bus was completely burnt.

Meanwhile, a Shivshahi bus suddenly caught fire in Pune yesterday too. Even then, all the 42 passengers in the bus escaped unhurt due to the incident of the driver. The engine of yesterday's bus was constantly heating up. So the bus was brought slowly from Yavatmal towards Pune. But after reaching Yerwada in Pune, the bus caught fire. It is not yet clear whether this accident happened because the engine was hot even today.