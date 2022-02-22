Nashik Semi High-Speed Double Rail Line Project likely to get completed within next four years

If all goes according to plan Pune – Nashik Semi High-Speed Double Rail Line Project will be completed within the next four years. Currently, no direct Rail connectivity is available between Pune and Nashik, by road, it takes more than four hours. The strategically planned Semi High-Speed Railway Line will complete the journey time between Pune and Nashik in just 1 hour 45 minutes with a speed of 200 km /hour.

Expression of Interest for Empanelment of Civil Contractors for construction of Railway Station Building / multi-modal along the corridor hub has been floated recently.

"Applications have been invited for empanelment of renowned agencies/companies who have experience in the Construction of Commercial / Residential Buildings / Railway Station Buildings including Architectural finishing (i.e. Internal and External) along with General electrical works with any Government, Semi-Government, Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) organisation or any Private organisation of repute," a senior official of Maharashtra Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited ( MRIDC) told FPJ on Tuesday.

The much-awaited 235 km Pune – Nashik Rail Corridor being implemented by MRIDC passes through Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts of Maharashtra.

"The project will generate about 25,000 (direct/indirect) jobs in a 1,200-day construction phase," said an officials

Keep in mind the inconvenience/difficulty of the common public in movement from one side to another side of the Railway line we are going to provide exit/opening at every 750m under the Railway track.

This Semi High-Speed Train will start from the new proposed Pune Railway station and it will be going to Hadapsar on an elevated deck, from Hadapsar to Nashik the train will run on the ground and will go up to Nashik Road Railway station.

"The alignment is designed in such a way that High-speed passenger trains, as well as Indian Railways Goods Train, will run simultaneously on the same broad gauge Rail track. It is the first low-cost Semi – High-Speed Rail corridor in the country with the provision of being synchronised with existing features of Indian Railway" said an official, adding that the proposed alignment will pass through the talukas of Haveli, Khed, Ambegaon and Junnar tehsils of Pune district, Sangamner tehsil of Ahmednagar district and Sinnar and Nashik tehsils of Nashik district.

According to railway planner, Pune- Nasik line will certainly augment the revenues from the multi-fold industries like automobile hub, electronics, pharmaceuticals, sugar mills and other agricultural activities in and around the Project Influence Areas.

The passengers of varied travel purposes such as tourism, education, agriculture and as well as business and daily shuttles will have ample facilities to connect with the rest of the places through this corridor.

"Proposed line shall transform the agricultural and industrial growth in the state of Maharashtra. The implementation of new Rail line projects leads to new avenues of development, employment and increase of income in industrial, agricultural growth and allied activities. Importantly, the Rail Lines enhances connectivity and helps in faster movement of passengers as well as goods and services" said another officer of MRIDC.

Status of land acquisition

The land is being acquired under the Direct Purchase Scheme through Private negotiation of the Govt. of Maharashtra GRs and Notifications.

Total 102 Villages under acquisition in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik.

Joint Measurement Survey Completed – 85 villages out of 102.

Sale deed completed of 1 village – Perne Village, Haveli Taluka in Jan 2022.

Preparations of Joint Measurement Survey Reports and Valuation of villages is in progress.

Project details

Number of Stations – 20

Track length – 235 Kms.

Estimated cost – 16,039 Crores

Number of tracks – 2

Proposed date of completion – 1200 days from financial closure

Debt: Equity – 60:40

Travel Time: 1 Hour 45 Minutes

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 07:13 PM IST