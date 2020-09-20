Nashik rural receives help from London NGO Wells on Wheels

The founder of the NGO, Shaz Memon, said it was the least he could do for the villagers. "The villagers have to face several everyday challenges due to increasing pandemic cases. During the period of unlock when men have started going out for work, masks are mandatory to guard oneself from Covid-19. Also, women have to suffer as they cannot approach the city shops due to various reasons. So I made arrangements for distribution of both the items," he said.

Although based in London, Memon keeps in touch with his representatives in the city who tell him how Wells on Wheels can be helpful in making the villagers' lives easier. He has earlier distributed water carts to help the village-girls fill water in one go and do not miss school for that.

Ajay Deore, a local volunteer for the NGO, said "We intend to reach out to most of the villagers and help them in various ways. When Sanjay Jadhav explained to us how difficult it is for the men and women to wear masks and arrange for other essentials, I immediately spoke with Shaz to make arrangements." He added that he plans to do something more for the villagers in near future.

"These villages are in the interiors and they face many difficulties in arranging for the essentials. Any little help makes them able to carry out daily activities," Deore added.

Vimla Parmar, Superintendent of Krupa Prasad Ladies Hostel, said "We intend to reopen from September 21 with the students of higher standards. Many girls are not able to catch up with the studies due to lack of internet facilities. They can come and study here in their own hostel. These masks and sanitary pads are going to help a great deal to them."