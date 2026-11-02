Nashik Kumbh Mela Could Generate Over ₹50,000 Crore In Business, Create 1 Lakh Jobs, Says Traders' Body CAIT | File Pic

Mumbai: The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to be held on the banks of the Godavari after 12 years, is not merely a religious gathering but a major opportunity to accelerate Maharashtra’s economy, said the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

CAIT Says Kumbh Mela Could Transform Nashik Into Major Economic Hub

Balakrishna Bhartia, national president of CAIT and national convenor of the Swadeshi Vyapari Manch, said that the Kumbh Mela would effectively transform Nashik into one of India's largest temporary centres of economic activity.

Speaking on the concept of a religion-based economy organised by CAIT’s Nagpur team, Bhartia estimated that the event could generate direct and indirect business opportunities worth more than Rs 50,000 crore.

Over 2 Crore Devotees Expected, More Than 1 Lakh Employment Opportunities Projected

The MSME sector, hospitality industry and transport services would also benefit significantly, said CAIT. With more than two crore devotees expected to visit the Kumbh Mela, substantial employment opportunities would be created for hotels, auto-rickshaw operators, tent providers and stall owners. Bhartia projected more than one lakh employment opportunities for local youth in areas such as security, sanitation and digital services.

CAIT said that large quantities of bedding, mattresses, bedsheets and pillows would be required during the event, creating further opportunities for local manufacturers and traders.

CAIT Links Kumbh Mela's Economic Potential To Ancient Indian Trade Traditions

Bhartia said that during the reign of Chandragupta Maurya, fairs and pilgrimage centres served as important hubs of trade in India. Citing Kautilya’s Arthashastra, he said pilgrimage centres, fairs and festivals formed the foundation of Yogakshema (trade, employment and economic well-being). CAIT and the Swadeshi Vyapari Manch are seeking to highlight the economic potential of the upcoming Kumbh Mela through this ancient economic model, he said, announcing that the organisations were travelling across Nashik and surrounding areas to sensitise local traders about the business opportunities that the religious gathering would generate.

Farmers in the Godavari belt, he said, would benefit from direct market access for flowers, fruits, vegetables, salad ingredients, corn and groundnuts. The influx of pilgrims from across India and abroad would also boost trade in Paithani sarees, Trimbakeshwar rudraksha beads, copper and brass utensils, and religious articles.

He described the event as a golden opportunity for local traders to promote Nashik's products in global markets. The Kumbh Mela, he said, could help take Nashik's grapes, wine, pav misal and the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga to a wider international audience, realising the vision of 'Local Goes Global'. He drew a parallel with the Mauryan period, when Indian spices and muslin reached international markets.

Bhartia urged the state government to reserve special stalls for local producers under the 'One District, One Product' and 'Vocal for Local' initiatives, ensuring that the economic benefits of the Kumbh Mela reach local communities rather than being cornered by large corporate entities.

He also called for a comprehensive awareness campaign to help local residents and traders prepare for the anticipated demand. Farmers, he said, should plan the cultivation of corn, salad ingredients and other vegetables in accordance with the event's schedule. Producers of farsan, roasted snacks and other food items should also prepare adequate stocks.

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