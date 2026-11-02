BNCMC Issues Firecracker Safety Guidelines Ahead Of Diwali 2026, Urges Citizens To Reduce Air Pollution |

Bhiwandi: With rising air pollution posing concerns during the festive season, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has appealed to citizens to celebrate Diwali in an environmentally friendly and safe manner. The civic administration has also directed officials to ensure strict compliance with safety regulations at firecracker stalls ahead of the festival, scheduled to be celebrated from November 6 to 11.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Nayana Sasane Reviews Diwali Safety Arrangements

The directives were issued by Additional Municipal Commissioner Nayana Sasane during a joint meeting review arrangements for firecracker sales and measures to minimise pollution during the festivities. The meeting was convened against the backdrop of rising air pollution and proceedings initiated by the High Court on its own motion.

Officials from the civic body's Environment and Licensing Departments, ward offices, Fire Brigade and Police Department, along with firecracker traders, attended the meeting. Discussions focused on designated locations for firecracker stalls, mandatory permissions, fire safety arrangements and compliance with applicable regulations.

Firecracker Vendors Must Obtain Licences, NOCs And Install Fire Safety Equipment

Sasane directed the concerned departments to ensure that firecracker vendors obtain the necessary licences and no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Licensing Department, Fire Brigade and Police Department before setting up their stalls. Every stall must also be equipped with appropriate fire-fighting equipment to deal with emergencies.

Emphasising the need for strict enforcement, Sasane said the High Court's order dated October 15, 2026, applies to local self-government bodies and must be followed by all concerned. Officials were instructed to ensure that vendors adhere to the prescribed safety norms and that adequate precautions are taken at designated sales locations.

Residents Urged To Avoid Firecrackers In Silence Zones And Choose Low-Pollution Fireworks

The civic administration has also urged residents to avoid bursting firecrackers in silence zones and to choose fireworks that generate less noise and smoke. The appeal aims to reduce the adverse effects of festive celebrations on air quality, public health and the environment.

In a parallel awareness initiative, Sasane directed officials to conduct campaigns in schools and colleges to educate students about environmental protection and the importance of a pollution-free Diwali. The initiative will focus on encouraging children to adopt responsible festive practices and develop greater sensitivity towards environmental concerns.

The civic body said coordinated efforts by citizens, traders and government departments would be essential to ensure that Diwali celebrations remain safe while minimising their environmental impact.

Deputy Commissioner (Licensing) Balakrishna Kshirsagar, Licensing Department head Snehal Punyarthi, police officials, other civic officers and firecracker traders were present at the meeting.

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