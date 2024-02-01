 Nashik: IT Sleuths Swoop Down On Businessmen, Builders For Tax Evasion
HomeMumbaiNashik: IT Sleuths Swoop Down On Businessmen, Builders For Tax Evasion

A total of 300 officials, including 150 from Mumbai division, joined hands for the coordinated raids.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 02:21 AM IST
article-image
Income tax department | File Photo

In a major crackdown on suspected tax evaders, the Income Tax (I-T) department on Wednesday swooped on more than 50 offices linked to several businessmen and builders in Nashik. To maintain the operation's secrecy, the raids were started from Aurangabad and gradually reached Nashik. A total of 300 officials, including 150 from Mumbai division, joined hands for the coordinated raids.

Speculations are rife that several accused, including prominent real estate companies and public contractors, had business ties with a few sitting MLAs and MPs. The action follows similar tax raids carried out one-and-a-half months ago.

article-image

IT sleuths swoop down on tax evaders

Travelling in 70 vehicles, they struck on the suspected tax evaders and raided the offices of various developers, including B T Kadalag, Harsh Construction, Viraj Builder, Pawar-Patkar Builders, Sangle Construction and Sonwane Builders. Notably, the Goods and Services Tax department had recently taken action against three of these companies.

As per the preliminary information, offices and residences of certain chartered accountants, who are public contractors, were also raided. I-T officials also targeted contractors associated with the public works department, municipal corporation and Zilla Parishad. Although these contractors are based in Nashik, they operate in Sinnar taluka.

One contractor, located in Mumbai Naka, has been involved in constructing government buildings, including the Maharashtra police academy. Likewise, another contractor has links with a former Zilla Parishad member, who previously served as president.

IT action in figures

50 Number of premises raided

300 Total number of officials

150 Personnel from Mumbai division

70 Number of vehicles deployed

