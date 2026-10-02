Nashik Crime Branch Arrests 2 Bangladeshi Nationals Living On Fake Indian IDs

The Nashik Crime Branch has arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly entering India illegally and living in Maharashtra's Nashik using forged Indian identity documents, police said on Friday.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Mitke said the two men, identified as Roni Abdul Sheikh and Ariful Ali, are natives of Noakhali district in Bangladesh.

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According to Mitke, the duo first entered India illegally through West Bengal before travelling to Nashik by train. They subsequently settled in the Panchvati area of the city, where they allegedly lived using fake identities.

“The Nashik Crime Branch (Unit 1) has arrested two Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered India,” Mitke said while addressing reporters.

Forged identity documents recovered

During questioning, police allegedly recovered forged Indian Aadhaar and PAN cards from the accused. Investigators also found documents establishing their Bangladeshi nationality and educational background, along with Bangladeshi passports, police said.

The Crime Branch is conducting further investigations to determine how the two entered India, how long they had been staying in Nashik and whether they had obtained any other documents or assistance to establish their identities in the country.

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The arrests come amid heightened scrutiny of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals living in Maharashtra.

Last month, Mumbai Police arrested six Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, who were allegedly staying in Bhayandar, in the neighbouring Thane district, without valid travel documents or visas.