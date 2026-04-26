Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah Bring Vikram Seth's Beastly Tales To Life At Bandra Gymkhana Event |

Mumbai: An evening of literature and theatre unfolded at the Bandra Gymkhana on Saturday, as actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Heeba Shah and Kenneth Desai brought to life a captivating selection of stories in a special presentation titled “Motley — Beastly Tales”.

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Held at the East Indian Hall, the event featured dramatised readings from Beastly Tales from Here and There by Vikram Seth. The 1992 book is a collection of 10 fables from India, China, Greece, and Ukraine.

Saturday's performance blended poetry, wit and theatre, creating an immersive experience for audiences of all ages. From The Eagle and the Beetle to The Elephant and the Tragopan, each tale was delivered with precision and expressive depth. The performers’ command over voice, timing and gesture drew laughter and admiration, keeping the audience engaged throughout the evening.

Organised by the Bandra Gymkhana, the event was open to members and guests, with children above the age of ten also in attendance. The show was widely described as a “feast for the senses”, with attendees praising the seamless interplay of storytelling and performance. The audience called the programme a celebration of literature and theatre.

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