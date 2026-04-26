'Unacceptable, Infuriating': Riteish Deshmukh Reacts To Bageshwar Baba's Controversial Remarks On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh strongly reacted to recent remarks made about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, calling them “distorted nonsense” amid a growing controversy. For those unversed, the issue began after spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, made statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during a foundation stone-laying ceremony of Bhardurga Shaktisthal in Nagpur. His comments drew sharp criticism from several quarters.

Responding to the backlash, Riteish took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a strong message in Marathi.

Expressing his sentiments as a devotee and admirer of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he wrote, “When someone comes along and spews some distorted nonsense about our cherished deity, as a Shiv-premi and Shiv-bhakt, this is unacceptable and infuriating. Such futile attempts to belittle the legacy will not be tolerated at all."

कोणीतरी येतो आणि आपल्या आराध्य दैवताबद्दल काहीतरी विकृत बरळतो, एक शिवप्रेमी-शिवभक्त म्हणून हे अमान्य आणि संतापजनक आहे.

असले चौकटीत अडकवण्याचे फोल प्रयत्न काळाच्या उदरात गडप होतील. पण सह्याद्रीच्या पर्वतरांगा जशा लाखो वर्ष आधी होत्या तसंच ‘ते’ एकच नाव करोडो वर्ष भविष्यातही राहील.… — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 26, 2026

"But just as the mountain ranges of the Sahyadri have existed for millions of years before, so too will that one name endure for crores of years in the future. And that name is of the Kshatriya lineage, the Lord of the Throne, the Emperor of Emperors, Chhatrapati Maharaj," he added.

The controversy stems from Bageshwar Baba’s speech, where he claimed, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj grew very tired of fighting wars; he felt exhausted. One day, he went to Ramdas Swami. He took off his crown and placed it down, saying, ‘I do not want to fight wars anymore. You look after this crown; you handle this kingdom. We shall follow your orders. We can no longer fight; we are very tired and need rest. We wish to do nothing for a few days.'”

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | On Bageshwar Baba’s statement on Shivaji Maharaj, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar says, “Has he studied the history of Shivaji Maharaj? He spoke whatever came to his mind and insulted Maharashtra… Who gave him the right to insult Shivaji… pic.twitter.com/sBEx1Jwgaf — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Riteish is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Raja Shivaji, in which he essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The historical drama, backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company and presented by Jio Studios, is set to release in theatres on May 1.

The film traces the early life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, focusing on his vision of Swarajya and his resistance against powerful rulers. It also features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjerakar, and Boman Irani.