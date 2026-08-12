Narwekar Seeks Shivaji Maharaj Slogans On Trains Arriving At, Departing From CSMT | File Pic

Mumbai August 12: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to include the slogans “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai” and “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji” in announcements made on every train arriving at or departing from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Narwekar submitted a letter to Vaishnaw during his visit to Delhi, seeking the inclusion of the slogans along with routine railway announcements at CSMT.

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In his letter, Narwekar said CSMT is not merely an important historic railway station but also a symbol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ideals of courage, Swarajya and patriotism. Thousands of passengers from across the country travel through the station every day, making it an important platform to spread awareness about the legacy and ideals of Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

Narwekar said the proposed announcements would help introduce younger generations to Shivaji Maharaj’s administration, bravery, welfare-oriented policies and commitment to national interest. He also highlighted Shivaji Maharaj’s role in bringing together people from different sections of society while establishing Swarajya.

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The Assembly Speaker requested Vaishnaw to consider the proposal positively and issue necessary directions to the railway administration to incorporate the two slogans in announcements on all trains arriving at and departing from CSMT.

Narwekar expressed confidence that the initiative would help carry the message of Shivaji Maharaj’s contribution and the ideals of Swarajya beyond Maharashtra through the extensive railway network.

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