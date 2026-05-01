Narrow Escape! Palghar BJP MP Hemant Savara Car Met With Severe Accident On Ghodbunder Road; Driver Injured | X

Vasai: As Maharashtra celebrates Maharashtra Day with great enthusiasm, a major piece of news has emerged from the political circles. Member of Parliament (MP) Hemant Savara of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met with a severe car accident while traveling to attend a scheduled event. Fortunately, the MP escaped without serious injuries, though his driver sustained a fractured arm.

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The accident involving Dr. Hemant Savara, the MP from Palghar, took place on Thursday morning on Ghodbunder Road. He was traveling from Thane to Palghar for the Maharashtra Day celebrations.

Due to heavy traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, the MP's vehicle was directed by traffic police to take the "wrong side" of the road. While doing so, a speeding dumper truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the car.

MP Hemant Savara Safe; sustained minor injuries, Driver Sustained a fracture in his arm.

MP's car suffered significant structural damage due to the impact.

Preliminary reports suggest that the dumper driver was distracted while talking on a mobile phone, which led to the collision.

The Naigaon Police rushed to the spot immediately following the crash. They have secured the site and initiated a formal investigation into the matter.