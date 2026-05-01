Maharashtra Marks 67th Foundation Day With Grand Parade At Mumbai's Shivaji Park; Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Leads Celebrations |

Mumbai: The 67th Maharashtra Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour across the state, with the main official ceremony held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma hoisted the national flag and paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Maharashtra. He also inspected the ceremonial parade and received the salute from marching contingents, reflecting the discipline and coordination of various state forces.

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CM Fadnavis, Mumbai Mayor & BMC Chief Attend Parade

The event was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti. The Governor’s wife, Sudha Dev Varma, was also present at the ceremony.

Consuls and honorary consuls of various nations based in Mumbai, along with senior Armed Forces officers, retired administrative and police officials, and citizens, attended the event in large numbers.

As part of the proceedings, the Governor’s Secretary of Protocol, Rajesh Gawande, read out the Marathi translation of the Governor’s address.

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The highlight of the ceremony was the grand parade, which featured contingents from multiple forces, including the State Reserve Police Force, Brihanmumbai Armed Police, Riot Control Squad, Women’s Police Force, Mumbai Railway Police, Maharashtra Police, and the Directorate of Maharashtra Fire Services. Units from the Brihanmumbai Fire Brigade, Traffic Police, BMC Security Force, and Security Guards Board also participated, accompanied by brass and pipe band performances.

Following the celebrations, Governor Varma interacted with ambassadors, consuls, and senior officials, extending his greetings on the occasion. The celebrations reflected the spirit of unity and pride as Maharashtra commemorated its formation and honoured the sacrifices of those who contributed to the state’s creation.

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